UPDATE 2-Caterpillar says Wall St 'too optimistic' on 2017 profit estimate

(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Meredith Davis
Dec 1 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest construction and mining equipment maker, said on
Thursday analysts' earnings expectations for 2017 were "too
optimistic" as oil prices remained volatile.
Analysts on average were expecting 2017 revenue of $38
billion and earnings of $3.25 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
While the company said analysts' average revenue estimate of
$38 billion for 2017 was a reasonable midpoint expectation, it
added that it sees significant operating profit headwinds for
the coming year.
These include an estimated drop of about $1 billion in sales
and $500 million to $600 million more in short-term employee
incentive compensation than in 2016. Additionally, Caterpillar
Financial profit is expected to be down about $100 million.
The company stopped short of giving any additional guidance
on full-year 2017 earnings per share. (bit.ly/2gDe4x3)
But Caterpillar executives said the company sees no
significant rebound in order activity in mining or oil and gas,
and North American rail continues to be weak.
The executives said Caterpillar was on track for a $2
billion of period and variable cost reduction for the full year
of 2016. A restructuring plan announced in 2015 will continue
through 2018.
The company said it was encouraged by the potential of a
U.S. infrastructure bill, tax reforms, commodity prices and the
recent announcement by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) to curb production.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to spend $1
trillion over 10 years on building infrastructure, providing a
much needed boost to the beaten-down construction equipment and
primary metals companies. Caterpillar said that while the
possibility of an U.S. infrastructure bill was encouraging, the
company expects it to have little impact in 2017.
Oil prices soared more than 10 pct on Wednesday as some of
the world's largest producers agreed to curtail production for
the first time since 2008 in a bid to support prices.
"They are cutting guidance, and now beginning to talk about
earnings numbers that put a cloud of uncertainty over whether
they will support their dividend," said Morningstar analyst
Kwame Webb. "But the stock just keeps moving higher. Its a real
head scratcher."
The company's shares were halted briefly as Amy Campbell,
director of investor relations and Denise Johnson, resource
industries president, gave a presentation at a conference on
Thursday.
Shares resumed trading and were up about 0.5 percent to
$96.04 in afternoon trade. The company's shares have jumped 14
percent since Trump's surprise election victory.
Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for global industrial
demand, cut its 2016 revenue outlook for the second time in
October, hurt by weak demand for new heavy machinery partly due
to slowing global economic growth and weak oil prices.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago, additional Reporting
by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Tom Brown)