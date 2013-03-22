Caterpillar wins U.S. military deal worth up to $633 mln

WASHINGTON, March 22 Caterpillar Inc has won a five-year contract valued at up to $633 million to supply equipment to the U.S. military, the Pentagon said Friday in its daily digest of major contracts.

The fixed-price contract runs from fiscal 2013, which ends Sept. 30, through fiscal 2018, and will allow the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies to order various types of material handling equipment, according to the announcement.