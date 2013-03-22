Caterpillar wins U.S. military deal worth up to $633 mln

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
WASHINGTON, March 22 Caterpillar Inc has won a five-year contract valued at up to $633 million to supply equipment to the U.S. military, the Pentagon said Friday in its daily digest of major contracts.
The fixed-price contract runs from fiscal 2013, which ends Sept. 30, through fiscal 2018, and will allow the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies to order various types of material handling equipment, according to the announcement.
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.