UPDATE 1-Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. att'y general's help over govt probe

March 16 Caterpillar Inc has tapped
former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company
address an ongoing government investigation of its import and
export practices.
Earlier this month, U.S. law enforcement officials raided
three of the heavy machinery manufacturer's Illinois facilities
as part of an Internal Revenue Service probe related to profits
earned by the company's Swiss parts unit, Caterpillar SARL.
The IRS has demand that the company pay $2 billion in taxes
and penalties for profits assigned to the Swiss unit.
The unit was also the subject of a 2014 Senate committee
report that concluded Caterpillar shifted billions in profits
abroad and had $2.4 billion in taxes deferred or avoided from
2012.
"I have asked Bill - who has no prior connection with
Caterpillar - to draw on his experience ... to take a fresh look
at Caterpillar's disputes with the government," Chief Executive
Jim Umpleby said in a statement on Thursday.
Barr served as the 77th attorney general when George H.W.
Bush was president. Before that he was the deputy attorney
general and assistant attorney general in charge of the U.S.
Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel.
He also served for over 14 years as executive vice president
and general counsel of Verizon Communications Inc.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)