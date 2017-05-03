版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 01:11 BJT

Caterpillar says probe related to tax, export activities

May 3 Caterpillar Inc said on Wednesday said that the ongoing investigation related to its tax and export activities will not have a material adverse effect on its results.

In March, U.S. law enforcement officials had raided three of the heavy machinery manufacturer's Illinois facilities as part of an Internal Revenue Service probe related to profits earned by the company's Swiss unit. (bit.ly/2p92E82) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐