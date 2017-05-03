Caterpillar says probe related to tax, export activities

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Caterpillar Inc said on Wednesday said that the ongoing investigation related to its tax and export activities will not have a material adverse effect on its results.
In March, U.S. law enforcement officials had raided three of the heavy machinery manufacturer's Illinois facilities as part of an Internal Revenue Service probe related to profits earned by the company's Swiss unit. (bit.ly/2p92E82) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.