Caterpillar says it may lay off 2,000 workers at Belgium plant

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said it could lay off about 2,000 employees at a plant in Belgium, as it considers shifting production to other facilities as part of a restructuring program announced last year.
The company, which manufactures construction equipment at the plant in Gosselies, Belgium said it may shift the production to its facility at Grenoble, France and other locations outside of Europe.
Caterpillar said in September 2015 that it will cut as many as 10,000 jobs through 2018 and also might close or consolidate more than 20 plants around the world as it grappled with the mining and energy downturn.
In July, Caterpillar said that global uncertainty, the vote in Britain to leave the European Union and the attempted coup in Turkey had heightened risks, especially in Europe. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.