Caterpillar sees end of good times, moves into cost-cutting mode

CHICAGO, July 23 Caterpillar Inc rode
the boom markets in China, Brazil and piggybacked the oil
industry to rich profits, but the world's biggest construction
and mining equipment company effectively declared the good times
over on Thursday, warning of an extended period of retrenchment.
Facing slowdowns in developing markets, a static oil
industry and a strong U.S. dollar suppressing overseas earnings,
Caterpillar said it was pruning operations and cutting costs to
adapt.
"We're getting more efficient, we are not taking out
capacity that we'll need when the business turns around," Chief
Financial Officer Brad Halverson told Reuters in an interview.
He said the company had recently closed or reduced production at
20 facilities around the world.
Caterpillar has already cut 20,000 full-time employees
worldwide since 2012, more than 10 percent of its global
workforce. Executives would not say Thursday if more job cuts
are on the way this year. The company has cut about 4,800
employees over the past year.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company stuck to its full year
profit forecast of $5 a share on Thursday, but cut its revenue
forecast by $1 billion, signaling it intends to rely on
cost-cutting to meet its goals.
Caterpillar executives blamed the expected decline in
construction revenue on reduced residential building activity in
China and Brazil, soft sales related to oil and gas construction
in the United States and the strong U.S. dollar undercutting the
value of sales in Europe.
Chief Executive Doug Oberhelman told analysts Thursday that
in mining, a key sector for Caterpillar, it had seen no
expansion, "and won't for the foreseeable future."
He said it was struggling to raise prices across the board
to offset the hit to its revenues and profits from the stronger
dollar.
Asked if revenue could rise next year, Caterpillar vice
resident Mike DeWalt said that would depend on what happens in
the global economy: "We're on the edge right now of what's
needed for growth."
If Caterpillar's forecast of lower sales for the second half
of 2015 prove accurate, it will be the first time since the
1930s that Caterpillar has suffered three straight years of
decline, Halverson said.
"Their competitors are facing the same issues - China is
very weak, any kind of capital goods-orientated business in
Brazil is facing massive headwinds," said Kwame Webb, analyst at
Morningstar.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Bill Rigby)