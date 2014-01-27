What emerging market meltdown? Caterpillar more worried about Europe

BRIEF-Israeli Post terminates relationship with Mysize
* My Size Inc says company received a letter from Israeli Postal Service terminating its relationship
* My Size Inc says company received a letter from Israeli Postal Service terminating its relationship
April 20 Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday said it would buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins Plc for C$3.6 billion ($2.67 billion), firming up an indicative offer it made earlier this month.
CHICAGO, April 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's chief executive officer received a 13 percent increase in total compensation to $22.4 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday, as sales growth at the world's largest retailer remained robust.