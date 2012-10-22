Caterpillar Q3 profit jumps 50 percent after strong U.S. sales

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
Oct 22 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of tractors and excavators, said on Monday its quarterly profit rose nearly 50 percent due in part to higher sales in the United States and price increases.
For the third quarter, the company posted profit of $1.7 billion, or $2.54 per share, compared with $1.14 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $16.45 billion.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.