CORRECTED-Caterpillar quarterly profit falls, hurt by commodity prices

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
(Corrects headline and lead to make clear Q4 profit hurt by commodity prices, 2015 outlook hurt by oil, date in dateline)
CHICAGO Jan 27 Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported a lower net profit that came in below market expectations, as lower prices for copper, coal and iron ore hurt its mining business and warned the drop in oil prices would hurt its business in 2015.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $757 million, down nearly 25 percent from $1.03 billion a year earlier.
Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.23, compared with $1.54 in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.55. (Reporting by Nick Carey)
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: