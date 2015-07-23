UPDATE 1-Caterpillar profit falls on weak sales in key markets, shares drop

(Adds details from earnings report, statement from CEO during
TV interview)
July 23 Caterpillar Inc reported a lower
quarterly net profit and sales on Thursday due to weakness in
mining, slower construction in Brazil and China, and declining
orders for oil-related applications, sending its shares lower in
premarket trading.
The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker
reported second-quarter net income of $710 million, or $1.16 per
share, down from $999 million, or $1.57 a share a year earlier.
Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were
$1.27, meeting analysts' expectations, compared with $1.69 in
the same quarter a year earlier.
Lower sales volume and weakening currencies including the
euro, Japanese yen and Brazilian real led to a decline in
second-quarter revenue which fell to $12.3 billion, down 13
percent from $14.2 billion a year earlier.
Shares were down nearly 3 percent in premarket trading.
The company said the 2015 outlook for profit per share was
unchanged at $4.70, or $5.00 excluding restructuring costs.
The company expects 2015 revenue of about $49 billion, down
$1 billion from its previous forecast, with the downward
revision pegged to unfavorable currency exchange rates.
"We originally set the $50 billion sales and revenues
estimate in January, and our expectations haven't changed much
since then. However, currency impacts from a stronger U.S.
dollar are causing sales in many countries to translate into
fewer dollars than we initially expected," Chief Executive Doug
Oberhelman said in a statement.
Caterpillar plans to repurchase nearly $1.5 billion of
common stock during the third quarter of 2015.
"We have a lot of cash on the balance sheet and some of that
value should be returned to shareholders," Oberhelman said on
CNBC Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)