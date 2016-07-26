UPDATE 1-Caterpillar posts lower 2nd-quarter earnings, lowers 2016 outlook

(Adds outlook, CEO quote, pre-market share move)
July 26 Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday
reported a lower quarterly net profit and lowered its full-year
sales forecast as a weakened global economy combined with
persistent political uncertainty to keep sales of new machinery
sluggish.
The company, the world's largest construction and mining
equipment maker, lowered its full-year 2016 sales outlook to a
range of $40 billion to $40.5 billion, from $40 billion to $42
billion.
Caterpillar expects earnings of $2.75 per share, or $3.55
excluding restructuring costs, from $3.00, or $3.70 excluding
restructuring costs.
At the same time Caterpillar raised estimated expenses for
restructuring during full-year 2016 to $700 million, from $550
million.
"Despite a solid second quarter, we're cautious as we enter
the second half of the year," Chief Executive Officer Doug
Oberhelman said in a statement.
Caterpillar reported second-quarter profit of $550 million,
or 93 cents per share, down from a revised $802 million, or
$1.31, a year earlier.
In premarket trading, Caterpillar shares fell nearly 1
percent to $78.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; additional reporting
by Nick Carey)