Caterpillar posts higher first-quarter profit, raises outlook

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday posted quarterly profit that topped estimates and raised its full-year outlook on a stronger-than-expected rebound in sales to the construction industry.
The world's largest maker of earth-moving machinery posted a first-quarter net profit of $922 million, or $1.61 a share, compared with $880 million, or $1.32 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
With restructuring costs factored in, Caterpillar made a profit of $1.44 a share.
Revenue at the company, which also makes locomotives and diesel and turbine engines, was little changed year over year at $13.24 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of $1.24 a share on sales of $13.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Caterpillar raised its full-year earnings outlook to $6.10 per share, up from $5.85, citing growing demand from builders. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget