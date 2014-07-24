Caterpillar posts higher quarterly profit

July 24 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday
reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings as a
rebound in sales to builders offset a continued slump in the
mining sector.
The company, the world's largest maker of earth-moving
equipment, posted a second-quarter profit of $999 million, or
$1.57 a share, up from $960 million, or $1.45 a share, last
year.
Caterpillar, which also makes railroad locomotives as well
as diesel and turbine engines, said sales fell 3 percent to
$14.15 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Peoria, Illinois-based
company to report a profit of $1.52 a share on sales of $14.4
billion, according to Reuters estimates.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)