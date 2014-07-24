UPDATE 1-Caterpillar posts higher 2nd-quarter profit; sales fall

(Adds new EPS forecast, stock price)
July 24 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday
reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings but sales
fell despite a rebound in the building sector.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of earth-moving
equipment, raised its full-year profit outlook to $5.75 a share,
from $5.55 a share. The outlook was lifted, in part, by
a $2.5 billion stock repurchase it said it would make during the
current quarter.
Caterpillar posted a second-quarter profit of $999 million,
or $1.57 a share, up from $960 million, or $1.45 a share, last
year.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company, which also makes
railroad locomotives as well as diesel and turbine engines, said
sales fell 3 percent to $14.15 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.52 a share on
sales of $14.4 billion, according to Reuters estimates.
The stock fell 1.1 percent to $107.28 in premarket trade.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)