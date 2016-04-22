CORRECTED-Caterpillar quarterly profit declines on weak equipment sales

(Removes word "net" from first paragraph, changes "net income" to "operating income" in second paragraph)

April 22 Caterpillar Inc. posted a lower quarterly profit on Friday as slowing activity in global mining and construction hurt sales of machinery.

The world's largest heavy machinery manufacturer reported operating income of $494 million, or 67 cents per share in the first quarter, down from a revised $1.70 billion, or $2.07 a share, a year ago. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 68 cents.

Including restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned 46 cents per share, compared with a revised $2.03 a year earlier. Revenue fell to $9.46 billion, from $12.7 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)