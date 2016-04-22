UPDATE 5-Caterpillar cuts 2016 profit outlook, sees China improvement

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Meredith Davis
April 22 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest maker of heavy machinery, on Friday lowered its 2016
sales and earnings outlook as steep declines in revenue from its
construction, oil and gas and rail business segments hurt
quarterly profit.
Caterpillar, which has seen demand for equipment used in the
energy and mining industries hit hard by a drop in commodity
prices, experienced lower sales in the first quarter across all
regions. To help stem the slide, Caterpillar cut about 8,600
jobs and closed nearly 15 facilities so far as part of a
restructuring plan announced in 2015.
Even so, Caterpillar said it is encouraged by improvement in
demand for heavy machinery in China.
"Infrastructure projects are starting and for the first time
in a few years, we're seeing stronger demand from China," said
Caterpillar Chief Financial Officer Brad Halverson.
In fact, Chinese sales of construction equipment are up
slightly year-over-year, the company said.
The Peoria, Illinois company now expects 2016 earnings per
share at $3.00, or $3.70 per share excluding restructuring
costs. The previous forecast was $3.50 per share, or $4.00 per
share, excluding restructuring costs.
The company also trimmed its 2016 sales outlook range to $40
billion to $42 billion against a previous forecast $40 billion
to $44 billion.
"Our sense is that investors will continue to worry that
second half of the 2016 forecast are still a stretch as revenue
and pricing trends will both need to improve to hit targets,"
Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said in a note.
In the first quarter the company's dealers said global
retail machinery sales were down 13 percent, compared with the
previous year.
PROFIT SLUMPS
Caterpillar reported operating income of $494 million, or 67
cents per share in the first quarter, down from a revised $1.70
billion, or $2.07 a share, a year ago. Analysts had expected
earnings per share of 68 cents.
Including restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned 46 cents
per share, compared with a revised $2.03 a year earlier. Revenue
fell to $9.46 billion from $12.7 billion a year ago.
While all regions reported slumping revenue, the hardest hit
was Latin America, where sales fell 43 percent, due to the
area's widespread economic weakness, a company statement said.
Caterpillar said while its cash flow has decreased from
$1.04 billion to $218 million in the first quarter of 2016 due
to lower profits, it is focused on maintaining its credit rating
and dividend.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by W Simon and Meredith
Mazzilli)