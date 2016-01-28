UPDATE 1-Caterpillar profit beats as cost-cutting efforts pay off

(Adds details, shares)
Jan 28 Caterpillar Inc's quarterly
profit beat estimates as the company cut costs in the face of
slumping commodity prices that has hit demand for its
construction and mining equipment.
Caterpillar's shares rose 4.9 percent in premarket trading
on Thursday after the company also forecast 2016 earnings above
Wall Street estimates.
The company said it expects 2016 earnings of $4.00 per
share, excluding restructuring costs, compared with $3.48 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Caterpillar said in September it would cut as many as 10,000
jobs through 2018. In October, the company raised its estimate
for restructuring costs to $800 million in 2015 from $250
million.
The company said on Thursday it expected further
restructuring costs of about $400 million in 2016.
Total sales and revenue fell to $11.03 billion in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, from $14.24 billion a year earlier.
Caterpillar reported a quarterly loss attributable to common
stockholders of $87 million, or 15 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $757 million, or $1.23 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned 74 cents
per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 69
cents per share.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)