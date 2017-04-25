Caterpillar sales rise 3.8 pct

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly sales and revenue, helped by higher demand across its businesses.
However, profit attributable to common stockholders fell to $192 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $271 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned $1.28 per share, compared with 64 cents per share a year earlier.
Total sales and revenue rose to $9.82 billion from $9.46 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.