Caterpillar sales rise 3.8 pct

April 25 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly sales and revenue, helped by higher demand across its businesses.

However, profit attributable to common stockholders fell to $192 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $271 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned $1.28 per share, compared with 64 cents per share a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to $9.82 billion from $9.46 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
