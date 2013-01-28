BRIEF-Caterpillar says first quarter 2013 profit and revenue likely to be "significantly lower" than first quarter of 2012

Jan 28 Caterpillar Inc :
* Says first quarter 2013 profit and revenue likely to be
"significantly lower"
than first quarter of 2012
* CEO says "i am accountable" for acquisition of era
* CEO says "considering all options to recover our losses" from
era accounting
fraud
* CEO says business strategy for China growth remains same,
despite era
accounting fraud
* Says "cautious" on ability to raise or maintain product
prices in 2013
* Says inventory levels in China did not slip much in Q4 2012,
expects Chinese
inventories to fall in Q1 & Q2 2013
* Says no major changes to how cat financial unit is marketing
financing for
heavy equipment
* Says will take $85 million U.S. research and development tax
credit in Q1
2013