Caterpillar global dealer machinery monthly sales slip yet again

June 20 Caterpillar Inc said on Monday
that its global retail sales declined 12 percent for the three
months ended May as a long global slowdown in the construction
and mining sectors continued to weigh on the heavy equipment
maker's core markets.
The report marks 42 consecutive months of declining sales
for Caterpillar. However, Eli Lustgarten, an analyst at Longbow
Research, said the pace of decline for the Peoria,
Illinois-based manufacturer appears to be decelerating, a
possible sign of stabilization.
For the three-month period ending February sales fell 21
percent compared to a year ago, but declines have been less
steep since then. Every month the company releases dealer's
three-month rolling sales compared with the same period of the
prior year.
Caterpillar, known for its iconic yellow earth-moving
equipment, said global machine sales were down 12 percent in
May, 12 percent in April and 13 percent in March.
"The pace of Caterpillar's overall decline has been
remarkably steady with low double digit declines for over 2
years now," Jefferies' analyst Stephan Volkmann wrote in a
research note.
Overall, the company's machinery sales have declined since
the peak in 2012 due to the global slowdown in both mining and
construction. At the end of 2015, full year global sales were
down almost $20 billion from nearly $65.9 billion in 2012.
Caterpillar will report 2016 second-quarter results on July
26 and analysts on average expect earnings per share to be 97
cents on $10 billion in revenue. The company posted revenues of
$12.3 billion in the second quarter of 2015.
As of April, the company's outlook for full year 2016
earnings per share is at $3.70, excluding restructuring costs,
with $40 billion to $42 billion in revenues.
"In most industrial markets we are running along the bottom
at this point," Lustgarten said. "But the problem is we are not
seeing anything that suggests improvement."
As the outlook from the first quarter reflects, Caterpillar
is expecting a fourth down year of sales and revenues, a company
spokesperson said on Monday.
