Ahead of earnings, Caterpillar dealer data paints mixed picture

April 23 Caterpillar Inc released
unaudited dealer sales data on Wednesday that showed a deepening
deterioration in global demand for its mining equipment but a
continued, albeit modest, rebound in sales of construction
equipment as well as reciprocating and turbine engines.
The numbers suggested the company's first-quarter earnings,
due early Thursday, will be another mixed bag, unlikely to
surprise investors on the upside.
The world's largest maker of construction and mining
equipment said global dealer sales of its yellow earth-moving
machines fell 12 percent year-over-year in March, after falling
8 percent in both January and February.
Equipment demand from mining customers was especially weak,
Caterpillar said, with global dealer sales of those high-margin
products tumbling 46 percent in March after falling 37 percent
in both January and February.
That overshadowed a modest but continued recovery in global
sales of machines to construction customers, which rose 9
percent year-over-year in March after growing at a similar rate
in both January and February.
The downturn in demand for mining equipment was especially
dramatic in the Asia-Pacific region, where dealer sales slumped
65 percent in March after falling 55 percent in February and 53
percent in January. South America was another region of
pronounced weakness with mining equipment sales down 60 percent
year-over-year in March after falling 49 percent in February and
36 percent in January.
The news was better on the engine side of Caterpillar's
business. The company said global dealer sales of its gas
turbines, diesel engines and generators rose 7 percent
year-over-year in March after rising 2 percent in both January
and February.
Double-digit increases in dealer sales of engines to
industrial and power generation customers offset weakness in
sales to customers in the transportation industry. Sales to oil
and gas customers, which were down single-digits in January and
February, stabilized in March and were unchanged year-over-year,
the company said.
Caterpillar sells its equipment and engines through a
worldwide network of nearly 180 independent dealers. So the
unaudited dealer sales figures provide a useful, though
incomplete, glimpse of the company's underlying business ahead
of its official quarterly filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
After peaking at $65.9 billion in 2012, Caterpillar's global
sales plunged nearly 16 percent in 2013 as capital investment by
the global mining industry tanked.
The company has warned that sales could slip another 5
percent in 2014 if that weakness continues, though a pickup in
the construction market could provide a positive offset.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)