UPDATE 1-Caterpillar dealer sales up 14 pct in last 3 months

Aug 17 Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc
said Friday its worldwide dealers' sales of heavy
equipment accelerated in the three months through July, as a
pickup in North America and Asia offset lower retail sales in
Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Global equipment sales were up 14 percent in the three-month
rolling period ended in July, faster than the 11 percent rate
reported for the two prior periods, the Peoria, Illinois-based
company said. Asia-Pacific sales were up 28 percent, compared
with a 16 percent pace in the three months to June.
North American sales were up 25 percent, slightly ahead of
June's pace, while Latin America and Europe, the Middle East and
Africa showed single-digit declines.
Sales of the company's power systems - used on industrial
job sites and energy-producing projects - rose 4 percent in the
period through July, marking a slight deceleration. Transport
and petroleum demand offset weakness in industrial and electric
power markets.
Caterpillar's dealer statistics are reported in constant
dollars, meaning they do not show the effect of currency
translation on overseas sales.