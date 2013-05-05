Shares of Caterpillar look "cheap" -Barron's

May 5 Shares of the world's largest construction
and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc look poised
to rise as the economic recovery picks up, financial newspaper
Barron's said on Sunday.
Caterpillar rose 2.7 percent to $86.98 on Friday following
positive U.S. economic news, which may be a good entry point for
investors with a 12- to 24-month horizon, the article said.
The company's stock rose to around $100 in February from $80
in November as markets felt better about the state of the global
economy, but have fallen since.
Barron's said further global growth worries could take the
shares back down to $80, but said Caterpillar's 2.4 percent
dividend yield "should ease the pain. Meanwhile, the stock
should hit double digits again."
The stock is trading at an enterprise value - net debt plus
market capitalization - of 8.5 times, which is below its
historical median of 11.2 times.
Barron's said Caterpillar has made progress on cost cutting
and said its inventories have been falling. It also pointed to
the fact that Caterpillar made money during the 2008-2009 global
recession, and said the company has a strong balance sheet and
benefits from being the leader in a business with high entry
barriers.
"When companies like that go on sale - and Caterpillar seems
cheap - their shares are usually worth a look. At these levels,
the stock seems to discount a lot of bad news," the newspaper
said.