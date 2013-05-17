Caterpillar says settles Siwei deal with cut in purchase price

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
May 16 Caterpillar Inc and China-based Mining Machinery Ltd said on Thursday they have settled outstanding issues related to Caterpillar's acquisition of mining equipment firm ERA and its Siwei unit through a reduction in the purchase price.
As part of the deal announced on Thursday, Caterpillar's outstanding payment obligations to Mining Machinery were reduced by $135 million to $29.5 million.
Caterpillar reported in January that it had found "deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct" at Siwei.
The world's largest maker of construction equipment had acquired ERA for $653.4 million (HK$5.06 billion) from Mining Machinery last June.
Siwei is China's fourth-largest maker of hydraulic roof supports.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July