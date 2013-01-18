版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 19日 星期六 06:46 BJT

RPT-Caterpillar says uncovers accounting misconduct at Siwei

Jan 18 Caterpillar Inc on Friday said it had uncovered a "deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct" at a subsidiary of a Chinese company it recently acquired.

Caterpillar said it would take a charge of $580 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐