Caterpillar braces for strike amid labor dispute

* IAM workers voted down contract offer on Sunday
* 800 workers making hydraulic parts are affected
* Caterpillar says production will not be slowed
* Caterpillar shares down 1.9 percent
April 30 Caterpillar Inc is preparing
for a strike at its Joliet, Illinois, plant after union workers
there overwhelmingly turned down a new six-year contract during
weekend voting.
The world's largest maker of construction machinery does not
expect a strike to disrupt production at this point. The labor
dispute comes as Caterpillar is scrambling to meet growing
demand for its machinery in North America.
About 800 workers at the company's Joliet manufacturing
facility are covered under a contract, which expires early on
Tuesday morning. They are represented by the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, or the IAM.
Caterpillar spokesman Rusty Dunn said the outcome of the
vote, which took place on Sunday, was "unfortunate" and that the
company hoped to avoid a work stoppage. But production will
continue, even if the current workforce decides to walk out.
"The Joliet facility will continue to work safely, meet
production levels and conduct business as usual as we focus on
meeting customer needs," Dunn said. "Caterpillar has work plans,
processes, policies and people ready to be deployed in the event
of any business interruption, whether it is a tornado, fire or a
strike."
Dunn said Caterpillar and the IAM had been negotiating for
more than a month. The terms of the new labor pact were not
disclosed, but Dunn said the company had put forth a
"competitive contract offer."
IAM officials were not immediately available for comment.
IAM workers in the Joliet plant produce hydraulic components
and systems for a variety of Caterpillar machines, including
track-type tractors, wheel loaders and mining trucks.
The labor dispute in Joliet follows a high-profile conflict
between Caterpillar and the Canadian Auto Workers late last
year. Caterpillar had employed hundreds of CAW-represented
workers at a London, Ontario locomotive plant.
The company closed the plant after failing to come to terms
with the CAW.
Shares of Caterpillar were down 1.9 percent at $102.61 in
late morning trading.