Caterpillar and Milwaukee union reach tentative labor agreement

May 31 Caterpillar Inc and the union representing about 800 Of its Milwaukee workers who make specialized mining machinery have reached a new, six-year tentative labor agreement, the company said.

Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of mining machinery, had said it would resume contract talks with the union on May 23, ending a two-week hiatus in discussions.

The Milwaukee workers had rejected an earlier proposed contract that, among other things, would have frozen wages and created a second, lower-tier wage level for new hires.

The existing contract covering the workers expired on April 30.

The union has scheduled a ratification vote on the new agreement for June 11. ()
