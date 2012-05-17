版本:
Caterpillar dealer equipment sales slow in April

May 17 Caterpillar Inc's dealers reported slowing growth in their sales of heavy equipment in April, with the sharpest deceleration coming in the Asia-Pacific region, the world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Global equipment sales were up 12 percent in the three-month rolling period ended in April, slower than the 18 percent rate reported for the March period, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said. Asia-Pacific region sales were up 5 percent, slower than the 15 percent recorded for March.

Sales of the company's power systems -- used on industrial job sites and energy-producing projects, for instance -- rose 5 percent in the period through April, after declining 1 percent in the period through March. That lift was driven by strong demand from the petroleum sector, which was up 26 percent in April the April period, building on a 12 percent rise in the March period.

Caterpillar shares fell 3.3 percent to $88.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.

