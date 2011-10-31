Cathay Pacific says to take delivery of B747-8 freighter

HONG KONG Oct 31 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
, the world's largest air cargo carrier, said that it
will take delivery of its first 747-8 freighter from Boeing Co
on Monday after a delay of about nine months.
Cathay ordered 10 B747-8F aircraft, with delivery originally
scheduled for January 2011.
"We will take delivery of our first 747-8F on Oct. 31
Seattle time," Cathay spokeswoman Carolyn Leung told Reuters.
The superjumbo's launch customer, Cargolux Airlines
International SA , took delivery of the first B747-8F
on Oct. 12.
But industry sources said Boeing was battling to prevent
teething problems on the 134-tonne capacity freighter from
turning into a wider customer revolt as jittery airlines seize
on a chance to curb their exposure to a slump in the global
freight market.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)