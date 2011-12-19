Cathay Pacific delays delivery of 2 Boeing freighters

HONG KONG Dec 19 Cathay Pacific Airways
Ltd said on Monday that it has pushed back delivery of
two 747-8F freighters from Boeing Co to 2013, cutting
cargo capacity growth to 10 percent next year from an original
17 percent amid weak cargo demand.
The world's largest cargo carrier ordered a total of 10
Boeing 747-8F planes and received four this year, with the rest
originally scheduled for 2012.
"We will continue to take delivery of four next year and two
in 2013," said Cathay spokeswoman Carolyn Leung.
Chief Executive John Slosar said in the airline's monthly
staff magazine CXWorld that 2011 had been a much bumpier ride
after the highs of 2010.
The usual year-end rush for cargo had not arrived but
passenger bookings for the Christmas were pretty good, he said.
"As for what happens after that, well, a lot will depend on
the world economy," he said. "If, as is usually the case, cargo
is a lead indictor and our passenger business starts to decline
then of course we need to be prepared."
Shares of Cathay were down 2.7 percent at HK$12.92 by the
midday trading break, against a 2.47 percent drop on the blue
chip Hang Seng Index.
"Cathay's cargo throughput has been falling since the
beginning of the year and news on the delivery delay should help
as cargo growth is unlikely to rise 17-18 percent next year,"
said Daiwa Securities analyst Kelvin Lau.
Last week, Cathay reported a 13.8 percent fall in cargo
throughput for November and said the passenger outlook was
uncertain for 2012.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) cut its
forecast for industry profits earlier this month and warned that
the industry could suffer losses if Europe's debt problems
triggered another banking crisis.