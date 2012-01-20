版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 12:29 BJT

Cathay Pacific says to buy 6 Airbus aircraft

HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday that it has signed a deal to buy six Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a basic price of $1.628 billion for delivery between 2016 and 2017.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that it would pay for the aircraft in cash in eight installments, to be funded by loans, other debt instruments and internal cash.

The Airbus aircraft would replenish and expand the company's fleet capacity and will principally serve long-haul destinations in Europe, the statement said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐