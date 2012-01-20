Cathay Pacific says to buy 6 Airbus aircraft

HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday that it has signed a deal to buy six Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a basic price of $1.628 billion for delivery between 2016 and 2017.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that it would pay for the aircraft in cash in eight installments, to be funded by loans, other debt instruments and internal cash.

The Airbus aircraft would replenish and expand the company's fleet capacity and will principally serve long-haul destinations in Europe, the statement said.