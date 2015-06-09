Cathay Pacific CEO upbeat on cargo demand despite softer 2nd qtr

MIAMI, June 9 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd saw air cargo demand soften in the second quarter but expects a rebound in the long run on the backs of U.S. and Asian consumers, Chief Executive Ivan Chu said Tuesday.

The remarks, made on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting, follow a report by the trade group last week that demand growth for air freight is slowing.

Chu said cargo results have softened slightly since the Hong Kong-based airline posted strong first-quarter results.

"It's hard to tell" how the cargo operation will fare in August and beyond as the peak season for cargo picks up, he said. "The long-term revival of cargo is definitely there."

Helping the gradual rebound was greater Asian consumer demand, especially in China, for fresh produce, high-quality fruits, technology products and machinery, Chu said.

Profit at Cathay Pacific, one of the world's largest air cargo carriers, grew 20 percent last year largely due to a recovery in its cargo business. Demand had bottomed in the first half of 2014, Chu said.

The airline has expanded its cargo destinations in part to take advantage of dock-worker strikes on the U.S. West Coast that in the past year hampered shipping companies.

Cargo demand "correlates with the world economy," Chu said. "We count on the U.S. consumers to continue to buy."

He said European cargo demand has been soft but is slowly returning.

Air cargo volumes for companies globally rose 3.3 percent in April, compared with average growth of 5.3 percent over the first quarter, according to monthly freight statistics released by IATA last week. Only the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions reported growth, IATA said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Richard Chang)