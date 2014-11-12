UPDATE 1-Cathay Fin plans to buy US asset manager Conning for $240 mln

(Adds Conning's statement in paragraphs 3-4)
TAIPEI Nov 12 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
plans to buy U.S. asset manager Conning Holdings Corp
for $240 million, in the latest sign Taiwanese financial firms
are expanding outside the overcrowded home market.
The deal, subject to Taiwanese regulatory approval, is
expected to closed in the second half of 2015, said Cathay, the
parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer.
"This transaction is good for Conning's clients and
employees, as well as the long-term strategy of our company,"
said Conning Chief Executive Woody Bradford in a separate
statement.
The U.S. firm manages around $92 billion in client assets,
Cathay said in the statement.
The purchase, which includes Conning's subsidiaries, is the
second overseas deal by Cathay Financial in less than two months
as Taiwan's regulators encourage financial institutions to
expand in Asia.
Cathay Financial is set to acquire a fifth of the
Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) for
$400 million.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)