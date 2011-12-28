Taiwan's Cathay Fin buys stake in Taishin from Newbridge

UPDATE 2-Yum Brands profit tops expectations as KFC, Taco Bell deliver
* Same-store sales up 3 pct at KFC, Taco Bell (Adds CEO comments, shares)
TAIPEI Dec 28 Cathay Financial, Taiwan's largest financial holding firm, has bought a 3.45 percent stake in Taishin Financial for T$4.7 billion ($155 million) from private equity fund Newbridge Capital .
The investment, the first such for Cathay, could be a sign that Taiwan's over-crowded banking industry would start to consolidate.
Cathay paid T$18.3 per share for 259 million convertible preferred shares, about 74 percent more than Taishin's closing price of T$10.5 on Tuesday.
U.S.-based Newbridge Capital invested T$27 billion in 2006 for a 18 percent stake in Taishin and was its largest single foreign stake holder. Billionaire investor George Soros also held a stake in Taishin.
Shares of Cathay ended at T$33.05 on Tuesday.
* Same-store sales up 3 pct at KFC, Taco Bell (Adds CEO comments, shares)
* LOCKHEED MARTIN ROLLS OUT FIRST LM-100J SUPER HERCULES COMMERCIAL FREIGHTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Feb 9 A Brazilian judge on Thursday suspended the nomination of a key ally of President Michel Temer to a ministerial post, shortly after a court overturned an earlier ruling to the same effect, in a move set to further stoke tensions between the executive and the judiciary.