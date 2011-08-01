UPDATE 1-Cathay Industrial prices IPO at $12-$14, cuts size

* Sees IPO of 6.9 mln ADS, to raise $111 mln

* Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies underwriters (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 China's Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd priced its initial public offering at $12-$14 per American depositary shares (ADS).

The 6.9 million ADS offering could raise as much as $111 million, less than the $200 million indicated on July 19.

The Shanghai-based company said it would use the proceeds to develop and market biobutanol - an industrial solvent - besides expanding production and research facilities.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies would be underwriting the offering. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore)