版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 18:12 BJT

Cathay Pacific to buy 3 Boeing 747s, cancels 8 freighters

HONG KONG, March 1 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will buy 3 Boeing 747-8 freighters, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

The airline also said it was canceling an existing order with Boeing Co for eight 777-200F freighter aircraft.

