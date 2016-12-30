Canada's Fairfax gets approval to buy 51 pct stake in Indian lender

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Dec 30 A unit of Canadian investment
firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd received
preliminary regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in
Catholic Syrian Bank, the chairman of the Indian
lender said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India has been keen to attract foreign
investments into banks and earlier this year eased some of the
ownership rules to attract more buyers.
Catholic Syrian bank, based in the southern state of Kerala,
filed for an initial public offering of nearly $80 million last
year, but ended up not listing because of tough market
conditions.
"We got the permission (from RBI) yesterday and expect to
close the deal over the next three to four months," said S.
Santhanakrishnan in a phone interview.
"The next step for us is to appoint valuers to reach a
proper valuation for the 51 percent stake after which we will
start negotiations," which would be followed by seeking final
approval from India's banking regulator, Santhanakrishnan said.
A potential investment from Fairfax India Holdings Corp, a
unit of Fairfax which is controlled by Canadian businessman Prem
Watsa, raises hope that more foreign players will invest in
private lenders in India, where about half the population still
has no access to formal banking.
"RBI and the government are aware of fact that they need to
make the Indian banking system more vibrant and banks in India
would require more capital," said an analyst at a domestic
brokerage.
"This is a welcome move. My understanding is that we might
see more such approvals by the regulator."
Currently, India permits 74 percent foreign direct
investment in private banks.
Although public sector banks continue to be dogged by bad
loans, private rivals are less constrained by bad assets and
shares have risen this year on expectations they will benefit
from an improving economy.
Two of the biggest gainers among private banks have been Yes
Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, whose shares
have risen 59 percent and 11 percent, respectively, this year.
