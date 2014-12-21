版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 21日 星期日 21:33 BJT

XL Group secures Catlin takeover-paper

LONDON Dec 21 Insurance and reinsurance company XL Group has finalised a 2.53 billion pound ($3.95 billion) takeover of Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, the Sunday Times reported, citing a source close to XL.

Catlin told the market on Wednesday it had been approached by XL about a possible offer of 410 pence in cash and 0.130 share for each Catlin share.

The Sunday Times said the deal would be "broadly in line" with the terms outlined last week.

Catlin declined to comment on the article, while a spokeswoman for XL was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.6398 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Abigail Fielding-Smith)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐