Pricey calves threaten U.S. feedlot return to profitability

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 25 A sharp drop in feed corn prices
caused by the huge U.S. harvest last month has put the nation's
cattle feedlots in the black for the first time in more than two
years.
But analysts warn those profits could soon disappear as the
prices they pay for scarce lightweight calves remain near record
high.
Feedyards and packing plants, such as Cargill Inc
and Tyson Foods Inc, are drawing from a shallow pool of
cattle after multi-year droughts in the country whittled the
herd to its lowest in more than 60 years.
The Denver-based Livestock Marketing Information Center
(LMIC) calculated that feedlots in October, on average, made
about $39 per head on cattle sold to meat companies. That
compares with a loss of $21 per head in September, which was the
29th consecutive month of losses.
Feedlots last month saw less red ink on their books largely
because farmers reaped a bountiful fall harvest, which sank the
price for corn, the main ingredient in livestock feed, to its
lowest in 3 years.
In October, the price for 651 to 700 lb yearling steers at
the benchmark Oklahoma City National Stockyards Company peaked
at their highest ever at $174 per hundredweight (cwt), according
to stockyard sources.
Those prices have since come down to an average of about
$169 per cwt last week, based on USDA data. That price reduction
coincided with costs for slaughter-ready cattle that pulled back
from last month's record-high of $132 per cwt to roughly $130 to
$131 last week.
Feedlots made money on feeder cattle that they purchased
four to five months prior to them surging in October, said the
Denver-based LMIC's director Jim Robb.
Even with the decline in the costs for feedstuffs, cattle
feeding returns will be tempered by record high feeder cattle
values, said Robb who forecast a likely return to losses by
feedyards as soon as December of this year.
"We have ratcheted up feeder cattle prices to such high
levels that we won't see that euphoria for placing cattle in
feedlots in the months ahead," Robb said.
Armed with less-expensive corn, feedyards continue to snatch
up available feeder cattle to offset surplus feeding pen space.
They are also guided by the belief those animals will be worth
even more as ranchers restock herds amid tight supplies.
"With roughly 10 million cattle on feed in feedlots that can
hold more than 1,000 head, you're only using about 60 percent of
bunk or feedlot capacity," said Elaine Johnson at
CattleHedging.com in Denver, Colorado.
"You've got a lot cheaper corn than you use to and most
feedlots are selling cattle with a little profit, which has
ignited competition to fill the feedlots."
John Nalivka, president of Sterling Marketing Inc in Vale,
Oregon, said that, even though corn prices have come down well
below a year ago, feedlots have had to invest the margin
opportunity in feeder cattle as those supplies have tightened,
likely resulting in little or no profit gain.
Nalivka calculated feedlot break-evens for the young cattle
currently being placed on feed in the low-to-mid $130s. These
break-evens compare with the upper $120s for cattle that are now
being marketed and is the result of record prices paid for
feeder cattle and calves, he said.
"It's a hustle to make as many of these $100 per head
margins as possible before the hammer comes down again, and it
will," Nalivka added.