Record heavy cattle won't ground sky-high beef prices

CHICAGO Nov 26 U.S. cattle are hitting record
weights and the heavier trend should continue next year, but
beef production will still fall short of demand and keep prices
high, industry experts said.
Breeding bigger cattle is the only way to raise domestic
beef supplies while ranchers struggle to rebuild the national
herd, which is at its lowest level since 1951. Ranchers rushed
animals to market to avoid high-priced feed caused by several
years of drought. It takes around two years to raise a calf to
maturity.
Processors are so desperate for meat supplies that they have
stopped docking feedlots for carcass weights over 900 lbs,
encouraging farmers to grow cattle bigger.
Corn prices near five-year lows and record prices of
$170-plus per cwt for cattle also offer incentives, said Troy
Marshall, owner of Marshall Cattle Company in Colorado. The
company sells breeding cattle and retains part ownership of some
while they fatten in feedlots.
Latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows that
during the week of Nov. 8, average steer and heifer carcasses
weighed a record 903 lbs and 830 lbs respectively.
Those weights, on average, could hit 884 lbs for a steer and
808 lbs for heifers in 2015, up 12 lbs and 8 lbs respectively on
this year's averages, University of Missouri economist Ron Plain
said. Cattle weights typically dip in summer and winter.
Total beef production, however, is likely to be 23.7 billion
lbs in 2015, down from 24.5 billion lbs this year, according to
the USDA, as heifers are held back for breeding to increase
cattle numbers.
And while consumption is also forecast to slip as high
prices curb spending, it will still exceed production, the USDA
predicts. It puts total 2015 beef consumption at 23.9 billion
lbs, down from 24.8 billion lbs this year.
Per capita consumption in 2015 is seen at 52.2 lbs compared
with 54.6 lbs.
"In the short term, beef demand is weaker because consumers
are feeling sticker shock and looking at other proteins," said
Mike Martin, spokesman for Cargill Inc, one of the
country's biggest meat producers.
But tight supplies should keep beef expensive through 2015.
The USDA said on Tuesday beef prices could climb 5 percent
in 2015, up from its forecast of 3.5 percent a month ago. Retail
beef prices last month hit $6.24 per lb, down 2 cents from the
September record, USDA data show.
