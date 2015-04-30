UPDATE 1-Clessidra buys control of Italian fashion label Cavalli

(adds detail; refiled to correct typographical error)
By Massimo Gaia and Astrid Wendlandt
MILAN/PARIS, April 30 Italian private equity
fund Clessidra acquired control of fashion house Roberto Cavalli
on Thursday for an undisclosed sum, concluding one of the
longest running courtships in the luxury goods industry.
Clessidra, which has invested in jeweller Buccellati, held
discussions with Cavalli back in 2008 and 2009 and since then,
talks had been on and off with other private equity firms
including Permira, Investcorp and Russia's VTB Capital.
Sticking points included valuation but also getting
licensees to back a deal, sources close to the matter said.
Clessidra is buying a majority stake in Cavalli and together
with minority co-investors private equity firm L-GAM and Chow
Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd, a Hong-Kong based holding company
controlled by the Cheng family, it will own 90 percent.
Roberto Cavalli, the 74 year-old founder of the brand known
for its bold animal print designs, retains 10 percent.
Two sources said the deal valued Cavalli at around 390
million euros ($435.90 million), or 16 times core earnings, but
the final price tag was not set since there was an earnout
clause.
Another source said the price paid was well below the 18
times underlying earnings of 25 million euros ($27.94
million)Permira was reported last year to have offered for the
brand.
In 2014, Cavalli's earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 15 million euros
from 22.4 million in 2013, hit by one-off items linked to
problems at licensees. Sales last year rose 4.2 percent to 209.4
million euros.
"In five years from now, we aim to be in a different
league," said Francesco Trapani, former boss of Bulgari and head
of watches and jewellery at LVMH, who will become Cavalli's
chairman.
The Tuscan label founded in Florence in the 1970s today runs
around 200 stores.
Peter Dundas, who came from Emilio Pucci, was appointed
creative designer in March.
Renato Seminari will be chief executive. Seminari was
president at US perfume group Coty and previously was
head of LVMH's Guerlain perfume brand and European
head of the luxury group's Sephora perfume chain.
Sources close to the deal said Trapani had been very keen to
do this deal since joining Clessidra last year and leaving LVMH
in January.
Law firm Bonelli Erede Pappalardo and financial advisors BNL
BNP Paribas assisted Roberto Cavalli SpA while Credit Suisse
Italy's UHNWI team supported the family. Banca IMI and Gattai,
Minoli, Agostinelli & Partners respectively were the financial
and legal advisors to Clessidra SGR.
