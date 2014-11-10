BRIEF-Caverion provides building systems for Baxter in Austria

Nov 10 Caverion Oyj

* Entered into a contract with pharmaceutical group Baxter in framework of a consortium with Molin

* Says total value of contract is over 10 million euros and Caverion's part covers project management and execution

* Says has already started work on site and will be completed in June 2015