UPDATE 1-Cavium Networks cuts Q3 rev view, shares fall

* Sees Q3 rev down 4-6 pct sequentially

* Says enterprise market has been weaker than expected

Sept 22 Chipmaker Cavium Networks Inc slashed its third-quarter revenue projection to reflect lower demand in the enterprise market, sending its shares down 11 percent after the bell.

The company, which counts Cisco Systems Inc , Juniper Networks Inc and Alcatel Lucent as its customers, said it expects third-quarter revenue to fall 4-6 percent sequentially.

This implies revenue of $67.3-$68.7 million, compared with the company's earlier forecast of $73-$74 million.

Analysts on an average are expecting third-quarter revenue of $73.4 million.

Shares of the company fell 11 percent to $27.75 in extended trade. They closed at $21.21 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)