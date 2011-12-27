UPDATE 1-Cavium cuts Q4 revenue outlook

* Sees Q4 rev $56-$57 mln vs prior $60.9-$62.3 mln

* Expects Q4 gross margins to be about 1 pct point lower than prior view

* Says weaker rev across enterprise, broadband, consumer market segments

* Shares down 6 pct in after-market trade

Dec 27 Chipmaker Cavium Inc cut its fourth-quarter sales outlook, citing weak demand from corporate customers, sending its shares down 6 percent in after-market trade.

The company, which makes processors for networking and communications equipment makers, expects revenue of $56-$57 million in the current quarter. The company had earlier forecast revenue of $60.9-$62.3 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $61.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cavium said revenue has been weaker than expected across both its enterprise and service provider and the broadband and consumer market segments.

Revenue has also been hurt by longer-than-expected inventory transition time at one of the company's major customers.

Cavium's customers include Cisco Systems Inc, Juniper Networks Inc and Alcatel Lucent.

The company sees current quarter gross margins to be one percentage point lower than its prior outlook due to low sales volume.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company closed at $28.48 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. The stock has lost 16 percent of its value since the company forecast weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales in August.