Cavium cuts 1st-qtr forecast

April 2 Chipmaker Cavium Inc cut its
first-quarter forecast on lower revenue from the service
provider, broadband and consumer markets.
The company, which makes processors for networking and
communications equipment makers, said it expects revenue to be
about 6 to 7 percent lower than the fourth quarter.
It also expects first quarter profit to be 6 cents to 7
cents per share lower than its previous expectations.
The company had said in early February that it expected
sales in the first quarter to be flattish compared to the fourth
quarter, and adjusted profit of 6 cents to 7 cents per share.
Sales in the service provider market were affected by
continued inventory de-stocking, while sales in the broadband
and consumer business were affected by delays in deployment of
certain programs, the company said in a statement.
Cavium shares were down more than 5 percent after the bell.
They had closed at $30.57 on Monday on the Nasdaq.