版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-CAW comments on talks with Detroit 3 automakers

Sept 14 * Canadian autoworkers union says labor talks with Detroit 3 continue, little

progress being made between the two sides * CAW says union and the companies still very far apart on a number of

fundamental issues

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐