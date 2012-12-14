Defiant Cayman Islands leader under mounting pressure to resign

* Opposition leader says premier has to step aside
* Bush blames governor, says he's victim of "political witch
hunt"
By Shurna Robbins
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec 14 Embattled
Cayman Islands Premier McKeeva Bush faced growing pressure to
resign on Friday after his arrest on suspicion of theft and
corruption in the offshore Caribbean financial center.
A defiant Bush, who has blamed his troubles on the governor
of the British overseas territory, has said since his Tuesday
arrest that he did nothing wrong and has no plans to step down.
But opposition leader Alden McLaughlin has publicly called
on members of Bush's own cabinet to remove him as premier
immediately and appoint someone from their own ranks to serve as
head of the government.
"Mr. Bush is plainly treating the matter of his arrest with
utter impunity and is determined to return to business as
usual," McLaughlin said in a televised address on Thursday
night.
"It is untenable that for the foreseeable future business
people will have to explain to any foreign investor or person
doing business in Cayman how it is that the premier of the
Cayman Islands continues in office after having been arrested
and bailed on suspicion of having committed serious offenses,"
he said.
Bush, 57, was arrested on Tuesday by members of the
Financial Crime Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.
He was released on police bail until February, pending the
possible filing of criminal charges against him.
Authorities have declined to give any specific details of
the probe targeting Bush, saying only that it included
allegations of theft and misuse of a government credit card.
Bush, who has been the target of active corruption probes
for more than a year, told reporters in Jamaica on Thursday that
he was the victim of a "political witch hunt" mounted by
British-appointed Governor Duncan Taylor and other foes.
"This has damaged me politically and damaged the Cayman
Islands," Bush said.
NO CONFIDENCE
Bush was in Jamaica to deliver a commencement address at a
university during which he called Taylor a "jealous governor"
responsible for a "vindictive tirade" against him.
Steve Moore, who runs the governor's office in George Town,
said Taylor had noted Bush's remarks and "there is absolutely no
foundation to the allegations that the premier has made."
In Jamaica, Bush said he would "love to tell the whole
story" behind his arrest but had been told by his legal advisers
to avoid going into any details.
The veteran politician suggested that he was just a native
son of the Caymans, which share much in common with other parts
of the Caribbean despite the wealth associated with territory's
role as a global tax haven and offshore home to hedge funds.
"I come from a side of the street that some of them don't
like," said Bush. "I didn't grow up as a wealthy person, I'm not
a wealthy person, and some feel that I shouldn't just be there
as premier."
In his ultimatum to the government, McLaughlin said he would
file a petition demanding a special meeting of the legislative
assembly early next week, if Bush's cabinet failed to remove him
from office.
Government officials, including Deputy Premier Julianna
O'Connor-Connolly, could not be reached for comment.
Bush also serves as finance minister of the Cayman Islands
and holds considerable sway over the three-island territory and
its population of 55,000.