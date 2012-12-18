版本:
Cayman Islands lawmakers oust premier in no-confidence vote

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands Dec 18 Lawmakers in the Cayman Islands passed a vote of no confidence on Tuesday ousting embattled Premier McKeeva Bush from office one week after he was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Members of parliament voted 11-3 with one abstention to remove Bush as the head of government in the British territory, a major financial center and offshore home to more than half of the world's hedge funds.

