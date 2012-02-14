UPDATE 1-Australia's Commonwealth Bank posts record H1 profit

* H1 net cash profit A$3.576 bln vs A$3.54 consensus
* H1 dividend A$1.37
* Net interest margin down 10 basis points to 2.15 pct
* CBA says no plans for major job cuts
By Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, the country's top home lender, said
first-half cash profit rose 7 percent to a record A$3.58 billion
as a sharp fall in loan impairment charges outweighed softer
demand for mortgages and rising funding costs.
CEO Ian Narev said the fundamentals of the Australian
economy remained strong and the bank was confident in the
country's prospects.
"However, in the absence of sustained recovery in offshore
economies, particularly Europe, businesses and consumers will
remain cautious, and the current trend of weak credit growth,
asset allocation towards cash, and volatile markets will
continue in Australia," he said in a statement, adding that
funding costs would continue to rise.
Australia's second-largest lender has been grappling with
fragile consumer confidence, subdued credit growth and rising
funding costs, putting pressure on margins for it and rivals
National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
Earlier this week CBA raised variable mortgage rates by 10
basis points, citing rising funding costs, and joined its three
main rivals in breaking the practice of only moving on rates
when the central bank changed its cash rate.
Commonwealth Bank's cash profit in the six months to
December 2011 rose to A$3.576 billion ($3.82 billion) from
A$3.335 billion reported a year ago, and compared with analysts'
forecasts of A$3.54 billion.
Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting
items, is closely watched by investors.
CBA said loan impairment expenses were down 25 percent and
tier I capital, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb
losses, was at 9.9 percent at December 31. Net interest margins
were down 10 basis points on the prior half, to 2.15 percent.
NO JOB CUTS
CBA said there were no plans for major redundancy programmes
or to send jobs offshore, bucking a trend by other major lenders
to cut or move jobs as a way to rein in costs and protect
profits.
On Monday, ANZ said it would slash 1,000 jobs in Australia
this year.
In the last fiscal year, CBA and its three main rivals
together made a record $25 billion in profits as a booming
resources sector helped the Australian economy sail through the
global economic downturn relatively unscathed compared with
peers in Europe and the United States.
But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the
1970s as households look to increase savings and corporates pay
down debt.
The rising cost of funds, thanks to the instability in
Europe, and falling loan demand are crimping profit growth and
pushing banks to cut costs in order to maintain earnings growth.
The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually from
wholesale debt markets, primarily from Europe and the United
States.
Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy Debelle
said on Tuesday that while funding costs were placing pressure
on Aussie banks there has been an improvement recently as
markets improved.
CBA shares have risen 1.5 percent so far this year, the
second-worst performer among the big four banks. Compared with
that, the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index has risen 4.6
percent year-to-date.