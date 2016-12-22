版本:
Prestige Brands to buy healthcare company C.B. Fleet for $825 mln

Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.

The transaction will also bolster the company's gastrointestinal and pediatric care portfolios, Prestige Brands said.

(Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
