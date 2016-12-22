Prestige Brands to buy healthcare company C.B. Fleet for $825 mln

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.
The transaction will also bolster the company's gastrointestinal and pediatric care portfolios, Prestige Brands said.
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders